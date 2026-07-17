Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

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Several analysts have commented on CVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVO

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$4.35 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.59 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57. The firm has a market cap of C$403.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.02 million during the quarter. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes. Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

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