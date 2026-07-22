CPS Technologies (CPSH) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CPS Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts expect CPS Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CPS Technologies Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CPS Technologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,341 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPSH shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CPS Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded CPS Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CPS Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPSH

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies' product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

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