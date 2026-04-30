Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. NASDAQ: CBRL. In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock on April 1st.

Get CBRL alerts: Sign Up

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 4/7/2026.

on 4/7/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 3/23/2026.

on 3/23/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/18/2026.

on 3/18/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme NASDAQ: DNUT on 3/17/2026.

on 3/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods NASDAQ: SMPL on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 3/12/2026.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $693.78 million, a PE ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $874.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's dividend payout ratio is presently -555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,210 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $843,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,386 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 76.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,859 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 151,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025. Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store wasn't on the list.

While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here