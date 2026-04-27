Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 2,466 Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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United Rentals Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of URI stock traded down $14.99 on Monday, hitting $959.42. 528,899 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $611.93 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $795.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.68 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $986.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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