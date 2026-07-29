Crane NXT (CXT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $475.6170 million for the quarter. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Crane NXT's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane NXT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crane NXT Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company's stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 40,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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