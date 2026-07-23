Cranswick (LON:CWK) Insider Acquires 2 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 2 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,415 per share, for a total transaction of £108.30.

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Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,450 per share, with a total value of £163.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,503 per share, with a total value of £165.09.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total value of £492,300.

Cranswick Trading Down 1.1%

LON:CWK opened at GBX 5,440 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,805 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,810. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,507.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,332.30.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion during the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,770 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 62 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,706.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cranswick

About Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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