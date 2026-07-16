Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,706.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,770 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 62 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,100 price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Cranswick Stock Down 2.0%

LON:CWK opened at GBX 5,440 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,477.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,314.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 4,805 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,810.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total transaction of £492,300. Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,500 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,533, for a total transaction of £912,945. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9 shares of company stock worth $49,059. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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