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Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Crawford & Company logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “strong sell” to a “hold” rating, signaling a slightly more positive view on the stock.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analyst expectations of $0.20, though revenue came in above estimates at $309.52 million.
  • Insider selling has been notable, with executives recently selling shares and insiders disposing of a total of 58,282 shares worth about $578,875 over the last quarter.
  • Interested in Crawford & Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Crawford & Company Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRD.B opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $496.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crawford & Company

In other Crawford & Company news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 7,062 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $69,913.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,341.40. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $144,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,170,184.80. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,282 shares of company stock valued at $578,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.04% of the company's stock.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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