Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Crawford & Company Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRD.B opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $496.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crawford & Company

In other Crawford & Company news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 7,062 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $69,913.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,341.40. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $144,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,170,184.80. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,282 shares of company stock valued at $578,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.04% of the company's stock.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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