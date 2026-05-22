Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $216.36 and last traded at $215.3090, with a volume of 5069817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.39.

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Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $207.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 11.6%

The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.53.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,782,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,764,835.36. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,272,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,630,712. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,168 shares of the company's stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 751,200 shares of the company's stock worth $70,515,000 after purchasing an additional 609,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,596,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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