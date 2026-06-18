Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.90 and last traded at $271.83, with a volume of 9172632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.33.

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Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $9,979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $3,251,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $725,448,377.50. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,884 shares of company stock valued at $72,809,943. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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