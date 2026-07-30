Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 13.3% - Here's Why

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.35 and last traded at $201.08. 6,865,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,629,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.45.

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Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Credo was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth-stock list for July 30, reinforcing favorable short-term analyst sentiment. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Credo was added to Zacks’ growth-stock list for July 30, reinforcing favorable short-term analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analysis said the recent CRDO sell-off appears overblown , citing the company’s growth prospects tied to AI data-center connectivity and suggesting the weakness could offer an attractive entry point. Credo Stock Sell-Off Looks Overblown

A Seeking Alpha analysis said the recent , citing the company’s growth prospects tied to AI data-center connectivity and suggesting the weakness could offer an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Credo’s latest reported quarter showed 157% year-over-year revenue growth , earnings and revenue above consensus, a 35.37% net margin, and $1.16 in EPS versus the $1.02 estimate. These results continue to support the long-term growth narrative.

Credo’s latest reported quarter showed , earnings and revenue above consensus, a 35.37% net margin, and $1.16 in EPS versus the $1.02 estimate. These results continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares for approximately $5.65 million at an average price of $205.54. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by only 0.47%; he still owns roughly 5.8 million shares. SEC insider transaction filing

CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares for approximately at an average price of $205.54. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by only 0.47%; he still owns roughly 5.8 million shares. Negative Sentiment: The CTO has made multiple scheduled sales since June, including another 27,500-share sale on July 21. Although these trades may be routine, the repeated insider selling can weigh on sentiment after CRDO’s substantial advance.

The CTO has made multiple scheduled sales since June, including another 27,500-share sale on July 21. Although these trades may be routine, the repeated insider selling can weigh on sentiment after CRDO’s substantial advance. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation concerns remain: the stock has recently traded well below its 50-day moving average and carries a high earnings multiple, leaving it vulnerable to profit-taking across AI and semiconductor stocks.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $252.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 13.3%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 501,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 329,662 shares of company stock worth $77,732,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 162,269 shares of the company's stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 486.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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