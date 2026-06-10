Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $261.38 and last traded at $237.68. Approximately 13,836,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,462,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlighted Credo’s rapid growth, saying revenue has tripled in a year and that its AI connectivity products are benefiting from strong demand in data-center infrastructure. Credo Price Prediction and Forecast: This Is Where The Stock Goes From Here

Multiple recent articles highlighted Credo’s rapid growth, saying revenue has tripled in a year and that its AI connectivity products are benefiting from strong demand in data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to rising earnings estimates and upbeat guidance around fiscal 2027 optical product growth, reinforcing the view that Credo can keep expanding as the AI boom continues. Can Credo Technology Maintain Revenue Growth Amid the AI Boom?

Analysts and market commentary pointed to rising earnings estimates and upbeat guidance around fiscal 2027 optical product growth, reinforcing the view that Credo can keep expanding as the AI boom continues. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo-linked coverage said CRDO could keep moving higher because earnings estimate revisions remain favorable, which often supports near-term stock momentum. Can Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Zacks and Yahoo-linked coverage said CRDO could keep moving higher because earnings estimate revisions remain favorable, which often supports near-term stock momentum. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note upgraded Credo to a strong buy, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock’s AI-related growth prospects.

A Seeking Alpha note upgraded Credo to a strong buy, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock’s AI-related growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders bought more call options than normal, suggesting bullish expectations, but this is sentiment-driven rather than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Unusual options activity showed traders bought more call options than normal, suggesting bullish expectations, but this is sentiment-driven rather than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by the CEO and a director may slightly temper enthusiasm, but the transactions appear routine and do not necessarily change the long-term story.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,286,662.39. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $1,156,935.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,192,273.14. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $51,616,969 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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