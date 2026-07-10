Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Insider Acquires 228 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark bought 228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Martyn Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Martyn Clark bought 221 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 per share, for a total transaction of £150.28.

On Monday, May 11th, Martyn Clark purchased 206 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 per share, with a total value of £150.38.

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Crest Nicholson Price Performance

LON:CRST traded up GBX 0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 66.30. 1,882,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,198. The company has a market capitalization of £170.22 million, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 59.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 80 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 112 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crest Nicholson to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 228 to GBX 79 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 109.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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