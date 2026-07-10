Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Insider William Floydd Buys 228 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) insider William Floydd bought 228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

William Floydd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, William Floydd purchased 221 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 per share, with a total value of £150.28.

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Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,198. The company has a market capitalization of £170.22 million, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.20. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 59.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 112 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 228 to GBX 79 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 109.57.

View Our Latest Report on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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