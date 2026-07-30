Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 31,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 755,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,940.36. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fernando Adrian Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 70,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $88,200.00.

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Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Trading Up 2.5%

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 112,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $735.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,415,543 shares of the company's stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 14.7% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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