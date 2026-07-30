Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Director Sells $88,200.00 in Stock

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 70,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 685,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,252.46. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 112,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,265. The stock has a market cap of $735.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRESY. Wall Street Zen lowered Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company's stock.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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