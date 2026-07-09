Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.67. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 178,211 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRESY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on CRESY

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.44%.The business had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

In other news, Director Eduardo S. Elsztain purchased 58,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $619,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,845,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,064,588.46. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain acquired 18,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,225,764 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,115.80. The trade was a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 103,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,911. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steadtrust LLC increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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