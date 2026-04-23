CRH (CRH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of ($0.2179) per share and revenue of $7.0577 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CRH Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $116.10 on Thursday. CRH has a 12 month low of $86.82 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH's payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 29,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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