Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share and revenue of $14.8420 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,747.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business's revenue was up 2873.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 394,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,273. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $84.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 6,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $246,123.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,288. The trade was a 51.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $769,000. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company's stock worth $349,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,683 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,933,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,736,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,440,691 shares of the company's stock worth $206,604,000 after acquiring an additional 581,900 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,550,774 shares of the company's stock worth $106,240,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,351,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 478,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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