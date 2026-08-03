CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share and revenue of $7.4480 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 13,856.54%.The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $47.99 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $210,577.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,636.34. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 538.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Read Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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