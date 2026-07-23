Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 431,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,367,855.74. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 61.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Criteo by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,644 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,145 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Criteo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 69,835 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,597,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company's stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.64 million during the quarter. Criteo had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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