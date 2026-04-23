Crocs (CROX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $899.6170 million for the quarter. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Crocs's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Crocs has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Crocs by 159.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,217 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $6,290,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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