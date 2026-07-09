Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday.

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Crocs Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Crocs has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Crocs's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Crocs by 597.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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