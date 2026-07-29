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Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts rate Croda International “Moderate Buy,” with three buy ratings and three holds. The average 12-month price target is GBX 3,230.
  • Recent views include Citigroup raising its target to GBX 3,200 while maintaining a neutral rating, Jefferies reiterating a GBX 3,000 hold target, and Berenberg reaffirming a buy rating with a GBX 3,600 target.
  • Shares opened at GBX 3,160, near the upper end of their one-year range of GBX 2,426.77 to GBX 3,312. Croda has a £4.40 billion market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 71.17.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Croda International.

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,230.

CRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on CRDA

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 3,160 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,312. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,989.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,900.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Croda International

In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total value of £2,073.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $72,490. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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