Croda International's (CRDA) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock's current price.

CRDA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.

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Croda International Price Performance

CRDA opened at GBX 3,204 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,989.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,900.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total transaction of £2,073.20. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $72,490. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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