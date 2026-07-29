Croda International's (CRDA) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 3,204 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,989.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,900.62. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 2,426.77 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total value of £2,073.20. Insiders bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $72,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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