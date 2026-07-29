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Croda International's (CRDA) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated its “hold” rating on Croda International and maintained a GBX 3,300 price target, implying approximately 3% upside.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Croda has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 3,390, supported by buy ratings from Jefferies and Berenberg.
  • Shares opened at GBX 3,204, near the company’s 12-month high of GBX 3,312. Croda has a £4.46 billion market capitalization and operates as a specialty chemicals provider focused on consumer care and life sciences.
  • Five stocks we like better than Croda International.

Croda International (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 3,204 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,989.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,900.62. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 2,426.77 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total value of £2,073.20. Insiders bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $72,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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