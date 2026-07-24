Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

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Several equities analysts recently commented on CRON shares. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cronos Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5,733.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,966 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.27 and a beta of 0.89. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.43.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $45.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group's business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company's branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

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