Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "strong-buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Crown Castle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.97.

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Crown Castle Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CCI opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,442. The trade was a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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