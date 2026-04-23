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Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bitfarms (BITF), Galaxy Digital (GLXY), and HIVE Digital (HIVE) are MarketBeat’s three cryptocurrency stocks to watch, selected because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among crypto-linked equities in recent days.
  • Bitfarms and HIVE are primarily cryptocurrency miners operating data centers across multiple countries (including Canada, the U.S., Paraguay, Argentina, Sweden, and Iceland) that earn coins from block rewards and transaction fees.
  • Galaxy Digital is a diversified digital-asset financial services and investment management firm with trading, asset management, investment banking, principal investing and mining businesses, offering indirect crypto exposure that can diverge from underlying cryptocurrency price moves due to corporate and regulatory factors.
  • Interested in Bitfarms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Cryptocurrency stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are directly tied to the cryptocurrency ecosystem—for example, miners, exchanges, blockchain infrastructure providers, or firms holding significant digital-asset reserves. For stock market investors, these equities offer indirect exposure to crypto price movements and industry growth while remaining subject to corporate fundamentals, traditional market dynamics, and regulatory risks that can cause their performance to diverge from the underlying cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitfarms Right Now?

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitfarms wasn't on the list.

While Bitfarms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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