CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.30 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a 11.1% increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $11.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

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CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CSW stock opened at $300.70 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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