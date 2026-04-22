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CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.30 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
CSW Industrials logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CSW Industrials declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (annualized $1.20), an 11.1% increase from the prior quarterly payout; the ex‑dividend/record date is April 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 8, implying a yield of about 0.4%.
  • The dividend appears well covered with a current payout ratio of 11.1%; CSW has raised its dividend every year for six years and analysts forecast ~$11.92 EPS next year, implying a projected payout ratio near 10.1%.
  • Operational context: CSW missed last quarter's estimates with EPS of $1.42 vs. a consensus $1.93 and revenue below estimates, while the stock trades around $300.70 with a P/E of about 39.9 and a market cap near $4.95B.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a 11.1% increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $11.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CSW stock opened at $300.70 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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