CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 125,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $640.55 million, a PE ratio of 218.61 and a beta of 0.60.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 6.75%.The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,688.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,139,307 shares of the company's stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,270 shares of the company's stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company's stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 336,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company's stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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