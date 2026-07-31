Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CFR opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $608.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.72 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $124,118.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,062.48. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,154 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 863.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 915.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 38,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the bank's stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Cullen/Frost Bankers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullen/Frost Bankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue topped expectations. Cullen/Frost reported diluted EPS of $2.70, up from $2.39 a year earlier and above the roughly $2.53-$2.55 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $608.7 million versus expectations of $589.7 million. Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Cullen/Frost reported diluted EPS of $2.70, up from $2.39 a year earlier and above the roughly $2.53-$2.55 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $608.7 million versus expectations of $589.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Core banking trends improved. Net income available to common shareholders increased to $170.4 million from $155.3 million year over year. Net interest income rose 4.3%, average loans grew 7.4% to $22.6 billion, deposits increased 2.1% to $42.6 billion, and non-interest income advanced 9.4%. Cullen/Frost Q2 Net Income Rises

Net income available to common shareholders increased to $170.4 million from $155.3 million year over year. Net interest income rose 4.3%, average loans grew 7.4% to $22.6 billion, deposits increased 2.1% to $42.6 billion, and non-interest income advanced 9.4%. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to a record loan pipeline during the earnings call, potentially supporting additional loan growth. The bank also repurchased 654,955 shares for $90 million, which can enhance per-share results. Cullen/Frost Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

during the earnings call, potentially supporting additional loan growth. The bank also repurchased 654,955 shares for $90 million, which can enhance per-share results. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained at $1.03 per common share , payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 31, representing an annualized yield of about 2.5%. Cullen/Frost Quarterly Dividend Announcement

, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 31, representing an annualized yield of about 2.5%. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Brokerages currently have an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting the earnings beat is positive but may already be reflected in CFR’s valuation near its 52-week high. Average Hold Recommendation

Brokerages currently have an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting the earnings beat is positive but may already be reflected in CFR’s valuation near its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Non-interest expense rose 4.2% year over year to $361.7 million. Investors will also monitor whether the strong loan pipeline converts into actual growth and whether credit costs or funding pressure increase.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cullen/Frost Bankers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cullen/Frost Bankers wasn't on the list.

While Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here