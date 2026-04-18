Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1250.

CURB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Curbline Properties from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 2.1%

CURB opened at $28.19 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Curbline Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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