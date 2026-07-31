Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,571,331 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 30th total of 10,120,411 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,299,843 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

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Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Curbline Properties by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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