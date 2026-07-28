Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $32.0080, with a volume of 594823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.260 EPS.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is presently 219.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CURB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Curbline Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Curbline Properties by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here