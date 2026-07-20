Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 92508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Curbline Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here