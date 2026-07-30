CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Singular Research raised CuriosityStream to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, Director Patrick J. Keeley sold 31,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $85,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 188,450 shares in the company, valued at $508,815. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 94,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $258,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,945,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,713.84. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 327,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company's stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 408,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $53,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 119.7% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,290 shares of the company's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CuriosityStream stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.74.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. This is a boost from CuriosityStream's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. CuriosityStream's payout ratio is currently -261.54%.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

Further Reading

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