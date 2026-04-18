CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 2% - Here's Why

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.49. 380,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 282,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURI

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $205.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. CuriosityStream's dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,359,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,056 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 116,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,082 shares of the company's stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52,923 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company's stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 482,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company's stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

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