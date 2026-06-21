Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $746.6667.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $780.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $458.74 and a fifty-two week high of $800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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