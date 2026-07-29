Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $2.6491 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cushman & Wakefield's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $328,971.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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