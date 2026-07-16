CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.44 and traded as high as $117.45. CVR Partners shares last traded at $115.8720, with a volume of 13,526 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVR Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAN

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.05 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 18.89%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from CVR Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. CVR Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CVR Partners by 1,888.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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