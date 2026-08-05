CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Insider David Wilton Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG - Get Free Report) insider David Wilton acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,276 per share, for a total transaction of £19,140.

Get CVS Group alerts: Sign Up

CVS Group Stock Up 0.6%

LON:CVSG traded up GBX 8 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,288. 191,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,484. CVS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,062 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,230.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £891.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

CVS Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,720.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Group

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group is a leading provider of veterinary services, operating in the UK and Australia, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy. The Group operates from over 475 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business ("Animed Direct"). The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider CVS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Group wasn't on the list.

While CVS Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here