CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.42, but opened at $93.72. CVS Health shares last traded at $98.14, with a volume of 4,669,111 shares traded.

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Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. CVS reported adjusted EPS of $2.58, well above the $1.86–$1.87 consensus, while revenue rose 7.3% year over year to $106.1 billion, surpassing estimates near $100 billion. All three segments—Aetna insurance, pharmacy and health services—outperformed revenue expectations. CVS blows past estimates, hikes guidance as insurance unit continues to improve

CVS reported adjusted EPS of $2.58, well above the $1.86–$1.87 consensus, while revenue rose 7.3% year over year to $106.1 billion, surpassing estimates near $100 billion. All three segments—Aetna insurance, pharmacy and health services—outperformed revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. A more profitable pharmacy drug mix, lower medical costs and bonus payments tied to highly rated government health plans helped drive a nearly threefold increase in quarterly profit. CVS generated $10.6 billion in year-to-date operating cash flow. CVS raises annual profit forecast on improved drug revenues

A more profitable pharmacy drug mix, lower medical costs and bonus payments tied to highly rated government health plans helped drive a nearly threefold increase in quarterly profit. CVS generated $10.6 billion in year-to-date operating cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance. Adjusted EPS is now expected at $7.90–$8.10, up from $7.30–$7.50 and above the approximately $7.44 analyst consensus. CVS also raised its GAAP EPS and operating cash-flow targets. CVS Health Corporation reports strong second quarter 2026 results and raises full-year 2026 guidance

Adjusted EPS is now expected at $7.90–$8.10, up from $7.30–$7.50 and above the approximately $7.44 analyst consensus. CVS also raised its GAAP EPS and operating cash-flow targets. Positive Sentiment: CVS expanded its weight-management strategy. A new collaboration with Eli Lilly will support access to Zepbound and other GLP-1 medications, while CVS lowered MinuteClinic digital weight-loss visits to $29. The initiative could strengthen customer engagement and create growth opportunities in a rapidly expanding category. CVS Health enhances direct-to-consumer weight management offerings

A new collaboration with Eli Lilly will support access to Zepbound and other GLP-1 medications, while CVS lowered MinuteClinic digital weight-loss visits to $29. The initiative could strengthen customer engagement and create growth opportunities in a rapidly expanding category. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on cautious guidance and sustainability. Despite the sizable earnings beat and improved Aetna performance, the outlook was viewed as cautious, raising concerns about whether recent medical-cost improvements and pharmacy benefits will persist. That reaction outweighed the headline results and guidance increase in trading.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $106.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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