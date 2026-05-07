CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.20.

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CVS Health Stock Up 1.0%

CVS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $87.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 563,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,662. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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