CVS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 33,618 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,957 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 4,753,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,902. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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