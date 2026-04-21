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Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 6.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cyrela Brazil Realty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty fell 6.9% to $5.49 on Tuesday, with just 1,787 shares traded—about a 74% decline from average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E of 5.84, strong liquidity (current and quick ratios of 4.24) and debt-to-equity of 0.63; it reported quarterly EPS of $0.29 on $599 million in revenue, with a 21.39% net margin and 18.88% ROE.
  • Cyrela is a leading Brazilian residential developer focused on luxury and mid-market housing, covering land acquisition, design, construction and sales and known for quality construction and sustainable practices.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 1,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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