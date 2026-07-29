Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $47.31 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 36.25%. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 1.1%

CTKB stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.17. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $5.50 to $4.75 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTKB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 150.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 338.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,760 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cytek Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cytek Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Cytek Biosciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here