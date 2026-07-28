D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 120.40% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

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D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.11.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,327,320.94. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 687,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $17,967,693.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,299,771 shares in the company, valued at $86,223,016.23. The trade was a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,360,772 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,111 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 545.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded AT&T partnership: AT&T plans to broaden its use of D-Wave’s annealing quantum systems to address network-operations optimization problems. The agreement provides evidence of commercial traction and could improve D-Wave’s revenue visibility, though the announcement did not disclose financial terms. AT&T Signs Agreement to Expand Use of D-Wave’s Quantum Computing Technology Across Network Operations

AT&T plans to broaden its use of D-Wave’s annealing quantum systems to address network-operations optimization problems. The agreement provides evidence of commercial traction and could improve D-Wave’s revenue visibility, though the announcement did not disclose financial terms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and industry optimism: Coverage highlighted the AT&T deal as a meaningful commercial milestone, while Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue in 2026 and views D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti favorably. Quantum’s ‘Tipping Point’: Why IonQ, D-Wave, and Rigetti Stocks Are Buys

Coverage highlighted the AT&T deal as a meaningful commercial milestone, while Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue in 2026 and views D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti favorably. Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings positioning: Analysts point to D-Wave’s bookings, revenue visibility and substantial liquidity as positives ahead of its second-quarter results. Investors will look for evidence that the company is executing against its commercial pipeline. QBTS or QUBT: Which Quantum Stock is a Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Analysts point to D-Wave’s bookings, revenue visibility and substantial liquidity as positives ahead of its second-quarter results. Investors will look for evidence that the company is executing against its commercial pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Broad sector volatility: Quantum stocks retreated in premarket trading after D-Wave’s AT&T announcement and other industry deals sparked a sharp sectorwide rally Monday. The pullback appears to reflect profit-taking rather than a new company-specific setback.

Quantum stocks retreated in premarket trading after D-Wave’s AT&T announcement and other industry deals sparked a sharp sectorwide rally Monday. The pullback appears to reflect profit-taking rather than a new company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution concerns: One analysis argued that D-Wave’s technology roadmap is lagging and that the stock is overvalued, underscoring the risks associated with a high-growth company that remains unprofitable. Investors may also demand stronger revenue growth and concrete results from the AT&T relationship. D-Wave Quantum: A Lagging Roadmap And Overvalued Stock

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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