D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 22,809,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 32,098,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

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Key Headlines Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QBTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. D-Wave Quantum's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 7,850 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $191,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $520,603.30. The trade was a 26.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 13,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $357,010.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $623,724.97. This trade represents a 36.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock worth $35,802,656. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 545.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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