D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) VP Sells $52,036.50 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) VP Sophie Ames sold 3,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $52,036.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 589,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,702.55. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,274,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,323,748. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.41 and a quick ratio of 21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

More D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D-Wave Quantum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 131,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company's stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Further Reading

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